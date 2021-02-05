In 2020, there had been a number of reports about asteroids whizzing past Earth and turns out many space rocks are set to flyby our planet this year too. Now, an asteroid namely 2020 XU6 is gearing up for a near Earth approach and will be at its closest to our planet on February 22. According to a report by the Daily Express, the asteroid is a staggering 213 metres in length, making it more than twice the size of the iconic Statue of Liberty (93 metres). It is currently hurtling through the solar system at a staggering 30,240 kilometres an hour, meaning it could travel around Earth in one hour. Also Read - Nostradamus Prediction True? Asteroid as Big as Eiffel Tower to Zoom Past Earth Today

NASA has described the asteroid 2020 XU6 as a ‘Near Earth Object’ (NEO), and also dubbed it as “potentially hazardous”. However, thankfully, this asteroid is not expected to hit our Earth during the flyby, NASA noted.

NASA said on its Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) website: “NEOs are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood. The scientific interest in comets and asteroids is due largely to their status as the relatively unchanged remnant debris from the solar system formation process some 4.6 billion years ago.

“The giant outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) formed from an agglomeration of billions of comets and the left over bits and pieces from this formation process are the comets we see today.”

About Asteroids:

An asteroid is a minor planet that did not evolve fully when the Solar System was born. There are millions of asteroids in existence that orbit the Sun, though most are in the main asteroid belt, a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. They are not of the same size and shape because they are formed in different locations at different distances from the sun. They are made up of different kinds of rocks, but some contain clay or metal, such as nickel and iron, and they do pose a threat to planets.