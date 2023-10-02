Home

‘Space Coffee’: Astronaut Demonstrates Coffee Brewing In Zero Gravity And… | Watch

A video shows how astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti first tries to drink coffee from a regular cup but fails. She then used the special space cup to enjoy her beverage.

The image shows astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti pouring coffee into a space cup. (X/@esa)

Space Coffee: As humans, we often take for granted the simple pleasures of life, like enjoying a cup of hot coffee here on Earth. We tend to forget to express gratitude to those who put in the effort to transform coffee beans into the delightful beverage we enjoy. However, it’s not just about coffee; it’s about appreciating everything we have. Imagine if we were stranded in a jungle or confined to a spaceship; would getting that cup of coffee be as easy? Certainly not. A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) conveys this message of cherishing life’s blessings and finding happiness in any situation. In the video, astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrates how astronauts enjoy their coffee while aboard the International Space Station.

“Our astronaut demonstrates how she has her morning coffee in space!” ESA wrote along with the hashtag #InternationalCoffeeDay. The space agency posted the video specially to celebrate International Coffee Day. This day is observed each year on October 1 to celebrate and promote coffee as a beverage.

Take A Look At This Video Of The Astronaut Drinking Coffee

How do you like your coffee?☕️ Our astronaut @AstroSamantha demonstrates how she has her morning coffee in space! #InternationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/UKA1Hy0EWW — ESA (@esa) October 1, 2023

Specially Designed Space Cups

NASA shared in a blog that these microgravity cups are intended to assist astronauts aboard the ISS in drinking coffee. Interestingly, these cups also serve as a means for the space agency to gather data on “the passive movement of complex fluids” as part of the Capillary Beverage investigation.

The video begins with Cristoforetti pouring coffee from a packet into a small container. However, when she attempts to drink it, the liquid doesn’t flow out. Subsequently, she retrieves a specially designed cup and pours the coffee into it, successfully drinking it. A text insert appearing on the screen mentions the specially designed container as a ‘space cup.’

The video was posted on October 1 and has since garnered nearly 240,000 views, with the numbers continuing to rise. It has also received over 1,900 likes. People have posted a range of comments in response to the video.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Very cool demonstration,” commented an X user.

“Great, now I want my 11 pm coffee after seeing this lol,” joked the second user.

“Beautiful! This is a perfect example that some problems can be solved by using the shape of the material rather than its properties,” commented a third.

“Great balance,” wrote a fourth.

