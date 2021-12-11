Indian origin Dr Anil Menon could soon be one of the ten astronauts who fly to the moon. In an interview with Indian Express, he revealed that Indian food is the top pick of most astronauts in space because of its spices. “When people are in space, food tastes different because your nose gets stuffy because the fluid starts floating up there. So I have heard from a lot of astronauts that Indian food is their favourite food because it’s spicier. It’s a medical fact,” Menon said.Also Read - NASA Test Fires Rocket To Smash Speeding Asteroid

While Menon was born and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he spent a year in India as a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar to study and support polio vaccination.

Talking about his Indian roots, Menon mentioned that Kerala has a special place in his heart as that is where his father is from, and he recently took his wife to visit India. "Kerala has a special spot in my heart. The people are so welcoming. They are so warm and inviting. Spending time in India really helped set me up for this job, because it is those same skills that I'll need to apply as an astronaut in the future," he told Indian Express.

Menon started as a NASA flight surgeon in 2014. He supported four long-duration crew members on the ISS as the deputy crew surgeon for Soyuz missions Soyuz 39 and Soyuz 43 and prime crew surgeon for Soyuz 52. He will report for duty in January 2022 to complete two years of initial astronaut training as a NASA astronaut candidate. Before this, he was a lieutenant colonel with the US Air Force and SpaceX’s first flight surgeon