An international collaboration of over a hundred astrophysicists on Monday published the largest-ever three-dimensional map of our Universe and it's glorious, to say the least! The 3D map, which was created after collecting and analyzing data from the skies for decades, shows how the universe has changed and expanded over 11 billion years.

The map provides an accurate look at the scale and expansion of the universe from shortly after the Big Bang onwards and reveals that about 6 billion years ago, the universe began accelerating more rapidly than it had in the 8 billion years that came before.

Astrophysicists release largest 3D map of the universe ever created – @UWaterlooAstro Prof. Will Percival is a lead researcher on the work! https://t.co/5gdUy1BSfr@WaterlooSci pic.twitter.com/iyC0ArRxti — UWaterlooAstro (@UWaterlooAstro) July 20, 2020

The team used the Sloan Digital Sky Survey’s (SDSS) 2.5-metre wide optical telescope in New Mexico to conduct surveys and analysis of more than four million galaxies and ultra-bright, energy-packed quasars over 20 years.

The efforts of hundreds of scientists from around 30 institutions worldwide have yielded a “complete story of the expansion of the universe”, Will Percival of the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada told the AFP.

“What we do is we take the positions of galaxies in the universe. Each galaxy really highlights a part of the universe that contains a concentration of mass. By taking the three-dimensional positions of a billion of these galaxies, we can build up a map of where the masses (are) in the universe,” he further said.

Scientists estimate that the universe is about 13.8-billion-years-old.

