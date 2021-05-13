Viral Video: Have you ever seen a groom playing the band at his own wedding? Well, in times of coronavirus, anything is possible! With rising cases of Covid-19, lockdown and several restrictions have been imposed in many states of the country, owing to which marriages are being conducted on a rather small-scale with only few people in attendance. One such video has gone viral on social media showing the groom playing the band himself at his wedding! Also Read - Photos of Bride and Groom Exchanging Mangalsutras During Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral | See Pics

Dressed in traditional clothes, it can be seen how a groom is beating the drum at his wedding, while music is being played in the background. Meanwhile, a coy bride is pictured standing next to him, as other people watch. IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared this video on Twitter and captioned it as, he wrote – ‘Self-sufficient groom’.

कोरोना नियम का पालन करते हुए दूल्हे 🌹🌹💜🖤❤🧡💛 — Pankaj Kumar Singh (@PankajK43032112) May 12, 2021

कुछ बड़ा करने के लिए कुछ आत्मनिर्भर होना जरूरी है — Arvind jakhar (@Arvind_Jakhar) May 12, 2021

अब क्या करे सब प्रतिबंध है केवल सादी कर सकते हैं तो आत्मनिर्भर बनना पड़ेगा। https://t.co/4imijFwvGL — Krishnadev Shukla कृष्णदेवशुक्लः (@krishnadevSS) May 12, 2021

But he looks professional 😁 — Manpreet Kaur (AMEET) 🇮🇳 (@ItsMK_Filmdom) May 12, 2021

Because of Covid threat, many weddings have been postponed while some couples are choosing to get married in simple, intimate ceremonies, recasting the idea of the big fat Indian wedding. People who are still going ahead with ceremonies are coming up with unique social distancing measures while tying the knot. In one such incident, a couple from Bihar’s Begusarai, decided to use sticks to put garlands on each other during the ceremony! The couple, dressed in their wedding attires, used two bamboo sticks to put garlands on each other, while also wearing masks.