Are you a James Bond fan? If yes, there is some wonderful opportunity for you to enjoy Bond’s adventures and get paid for it! Yes, ahead of the release of No Time to Die, Nerd Bear- a nerd culture website, is offering one super-fan the chance to binge watch all 24 Bond movies for $1000. Notably, the 25th movie in the Bond series No Time to Die was scheduled to release in April 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After multiple setbacks, the movie will now be released on October 8. Also Read - Sean Connery Dies: Ranveer Singh is Heartbroken With Legendary James Bond Actor's Death

”The delay of No Time to Die from April to September 2021 has disappointed many James Bond fans. While we wait for the release later this year, we thought it would be fun and a pleasant distraction from Covid to offer this opportunity to a movie buff,” said Amar Hussain, Founder of Nerd Bear.

About the contest:

You will be first required to fill out a form and explain why you are a James Bond fan and deserve this job. The winner will be required to watch all 24 movies within 30 days and complete a worksheet, while while paying close attention to the movies. The winner will also be given a $100 Amazon gift card to rent all the movies through Prime Video, as well as a $50 AMC gift card to watch No Time to Die when it hits theaters in October. The application process closes at 12 PM on April, 16 2021.

Here are the films: