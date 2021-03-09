In a truly bizarre incident, a liquor shop in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district drew a bid of whopping Rs 500 crore in an e-auction. Sounds crazy, but it’s true! The bidding started at Rs 72 lakh in the morning and went on till 2 a.m. with the highest price quoted at an astronomical Rs 510 crore! Excise officials said that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago. The liquor store was eventually bought by two women belonging to the same family, one of them named Kiran Kanwar. Also Read - Bihar a Dry State, But These Fields in Chapra Produce Liquor, Video Goes Viral

Notably, the base price of the wine shop was at Rs 72 lakh and was sold at Rs 65 lakh in a lottery bid last year. However, the two women bought it in a Rs 510 crore bid which is around 708 times more than the base price. Soon, as the news spread, people were shocked beyond belief. When the Excise Department heard of this bizarre bid, they too were speechless as they did not expect it to go this high.

As per the latest change in the excise policy, the shops are being auctioned online instead of the prevailing lottery system. The e-auctions have started in the state with over 7,000 such shops following the process as of now. Ever since the new policy has been implemented, the e-auction of wine shops in Rajasthan is witnessing an average of over 30 per cent higher bidding than the base price, said officials.

“As per the rule, a demand notice needs to be sent to the bidder who has to deposit two per cent of the bidding amount in the next three days or else his allotment gets cancelled. If the bidder fails to deposit the money, then the security deposit of over Rs 1 lakh shall be forfeited,” said officials.

Besides Nohar, a wine shop in Churu district has been sold in a bid of Rs 11 crore and another shop in Jaipur’s Sanganer has been sold in an e-auction for Rs 8.91 crores. In fact many shops in Sujangarh, Churu and Hanumangarh are earning crores in auction although the base price of these shops has been between Rs 1-2 crores only, officials added.

As per the new excise policy of the government of Rajasthan, now liquor shop allotment is being done through e-auction instead of the earlier system of a lottery. Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje had abolished the system but under Ashok Gehlot, the bidding system has started again. As per the state excise policy for 2021-22 declared recently, beer has been made cheaper and will be available at a lower price from April 1.

