New Delhi: An Instagram model was shamed by Australian airlines Jetstar’s staff over her outfit and was given a high-vis vest to cover up as her outfit on the flight from the Gold Coast to Melbourne was deemed inappropriate by the airline crew. The model, Isabelle Eleanore, was left fuming after she felt ‘humiliated’ by an attendant who looked at her with ‘disgust’ and was told that the crop top she was wearing was ‘too small’. Also Read - Brazilian Playboy Model Branded 'Obscene' for Posing Topless in Dubai Desert, Hits Back at Trolls

Taking to social media, Eleanore vented out after she was forced to wear the vest over her crop top by an attendant, before she took her seat on the Jetstar flight. The OnlyFans model also pointed out that she had never been stopped and asked to cover up by any other airport staff until she tried to board the flight to Melbourne. Also Read - Video of Model's Dangerous Bikini Shoot at Devil's Pool in Victoria Falls Goes Viral | Watch

The model, who was wearing ripped jeans and a black crop top, said that at first she thought that the attendant was being nice and was concerned she may get cold – but then she realised they had a problem with her outfit.

Taking to Twitter, the model posted a video along with the caption, “I almost got kicked off the plane for what I was wearing!! This is ridiculous.. I was humiliated, degraded and discriminated against.”

“So they made a huge scene when I stepped on the plane and made me wait in front of everyone while they searched for something to cover me up with. Then I had to walk all the way to my seat wearing this vest . This is discrimination and humiliation Jet Star Australia. Apparently my top is too small and I couldn’t fly without covering up. If I had small breasts I guarantee they wouldn’t have said anything, ” she wrote.

The model added, “They have forced me to put on a hi-vis vest. I am lost…. is it 1921 not 2021?”

On Tuesday, Eleanore posted a follow-up to her Instagram account framing the incident as a breach of freedom. She wrote, “The reason this is striking a chord with so many people isn’t a reflection on me, but a reflection on society, and the belief that society should be able to dictate what is acceptable for people (more so women) to wear and do.”

“To be publicly shamed and humiliated over a clothing item and/or the exposure of skin is archaic and discriminatory behaviour, ” the model added.