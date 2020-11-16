New Delhi: In yet another distressing incident, a baby kangaroo was found locked inside a postbox in Woongoolba city of Australia’s Gold Coast. Also Read - Haryana Woman Rescued After Being Locked Inside Toilet by Husband For Over a Year

Soon after the baby animal was found inside the postbox, the Pimpama Fire and Rescue Service was alerted about it. And, before it was too late, the kangaroo was rescued with the help of the postbox key that was retrieved from the area's postman. To everyone's joy, the baby kangaroo was alive and breathing.

The incident was posted on Facebook by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. They also shared a photo where a fireman can be seen standing with the rescued animal. They wrote, "We are so glad this terrible story quickly jumped to a happy ending! Our Pimpama Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) crew was called to an Australia Post box at Woongoolba on the Gold Coast after a baby kangaroo had been put inside. A quick response from our crew, as well as Australia Post with the post box keys, meant the joey was out in no time. Pleased to report our furry friend is in the hands of wildlife carers."

The rescue of the baby animal was a sigh of relief for the netizens who were furious and enraged with the person whoever had done this cruel act of putting it in the postbox. The rescue post garnered several likes by netizens as they made several comments like, ‘people are sick’, ‘Humans are the worst species on the planet’ and ‘whoever did this is cruel and sick in the head’.