Trending News: A rare shark discovered in Australia recently could be a stuff of nightmares that rivals Steven Spielberg’s sharks in ‘Jaws’. According to reports, the menacing-looking shark was discovered by a Sydney-based fisherman named Trapman Bermagui. He posted the photo of the beast on Facebook after reeling it in from a depth of 2,133 feet (650 metres) below the surface.Also Read - Viral Video: Meet Simba Pakistani, Goat With Over 2-Feet-Long Ears, Longest In The World. Watch

“The face of a deep sea rough skin shark. All the way from 650m.” Trapman captioned the photo. Also Read - Viral Video: Kala Chashma Flash Mob By Filipino Dance Group In Dubai Wows Netizens. Watch

The shark has a weird, protruding white mouth, sharp set of teeth, a pointy nose, and bulging eyes with big pupils which makes it all the more ominous.

As soon as Trapman posted the photo, it went viral on social media platforms with netizens across the board trying to decode what kind of shark it was. While some claimed it was the devil’s incarnation, others took the scientific route while some played it for humour.

Dean Grubbs, associate research director at Florida State University’s Coastal and Marine Laboratory stated Trapman’s catch could be a rough skin dogfish shark

“In my deep-sea research, we have caught quite a few of them in the Gulf of Mexico and in the Bahamas. They are in the family Somniosidae, the sleeper sharks, the same family of the Greenland shark, but obviously a much smaller species.” Grubbs told Newsweek.

Meanwhile, Trapman agreeing with Grubbs’ assessment added that he caught such sharks in wintertime usually, “It’s a rough skin shark, also known as a species of endeavour dog shark. These sharks are common in depths greater than 600 meters. We catch them in the wintertime usually.”

It is pertinent to note that there are entire species that lay beyond the depths of the water that humankind is yet to explore or find. Sharks much more peculiar and bizarre are expected to lie deep into the ocean bed.