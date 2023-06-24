Home

Australian PM Anthony Albanese Enjoys Indian Food; PM Modi Reacts

In the video, PM Anthony can be seen with local MP Andrew Charlton as both of them try out various Indian delicacies like chaat and jalebi.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese.(Image Credit:albomp/Instagram)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendation and gorged on Indian street foods like chaat and jalebi. For the same, the Australian Prime Minister visited Harris Park (also known as Little India) in Paramatta city. Harris Park boasts of a large Indian community and has plenty of Indian eateries and Indian-owned businesses and shops. A video of the Australian Prime Minister’s snack choices has gone viral and even resulted in a response from PM Modi.

Sharing a video of himself enjoying Indian food, Anthony Albanese tweeted, “Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with Andrew Charlton. We tried out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets a winner!” In the video, PM Anthony can be seen with the local MP Andrew Charlton as both of them taste the various Indian delicacies. The food will definitely leave your taste buds salivating.

Great Friday night in Little India, Harris Park with @Charlton_AB. We tried out Prime Minister @narendramodi's recommendations of chaat at Chatkazz and jalebi at Jaipur Sweets – a winner! pic.twitter.com/biy3Fo4aKQ — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) June 23, 2023

The video was shared by PM Anthony Albanese a month after PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora during his visit to Australia. He also asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to try Indian food at the food stalls in ‘Little India’. He said: “I’ve heard that Chatkazz ‘Chaat’ and ‘Jalebi’ from Jaipur Sweets at Harris Park are very delicious. I want you all to take my friend Australian PM Albanese to that place.”

Hence, soon after the video was shared, it prompted a reaction from PM Modi who concluded his state visit to the US and will now visit Egypt. He said, “Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship.”

Sounds like a memorable Friday night, imbibing the best of Indian culture and culinary diversity. A winner indeed, like the India-Australia friendship. https://t.co/ySAiGBzgjJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2023

In case you didn’t know, PM Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 23. While addressing, he said that “Masterchef and cricket” bring India and Australia together. He added that both ideas have strengthened the bond between the two countries. PM Modi also praised the Indian diaspora for its contribution towards strengthening the bond between the two countries and said the community plays a huge role in the matter. Last month, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the ‘Little India’ gateway with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at an event in Sydney.

