Home

Viral

Australian returnee caught stealing ghee, honey from store in Haryana; viral video leaves internet amazed

Australian returnee caught stealing ghee, honey from store in Haryana; viral video leaves internet amazed

From Haryana's Karnal, a shocking video has come to light in which an Australia-returnee was seen stealing ghee, honey, ketchup, and many other items inside his clothing.

Image: @priyarajputlive (Videograb)

Viral news: When social media has so much to make viral these days, a video has emerged from Haryana in which a man allegedly stole the grocery items from a shop. The video has left people super surprised, as the man was caught red-handed while stealing. The man has been identified as Ashwini, also known as Ashu Bhatia, from Karnal. The man was stealing grocery items like honey and ghee bottles and hiding them inside his pants. You can watch the viral video here.

Where did the incident happen?

The shocking incident happened at a grocery store in Haryana’s Karnal. What’s shocking is that reports are suggesting that the man had recently returned from Australia to India on a tourist visa. The employees at the store became suspicious of his behaviour after his previous visits. This time, when he entered to pay for a packet of Maggi, the inside staff kept a close watch on him. This led to the identification of him stealing grocery items like ghee and honey inside his clothing.

Just when he made attempts to leave the store, the employees who were surrounding him stopped the man and recovered whatever was stolen. Reportedly, the grocery items stolen include desi ghee and a honey box, along with ketchup and other items. The video soon surfaced on social media as he agreed to stealing.

Also Read: IndiGo traveller’s giant boarding pass at Goa airport takes internet by storm; netizens ask… | Watch viral videos

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The viral video has triggered mixed reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief, while others reacted with humour at the unusual nature of the theft.

Viral video

ये भाई साहब घी और शहद चुराते हुए पकड़े गए हैं. ये इनका रोज का था, ग्राहक बनाकर स्टोर में जाते थे और मौका पाकर सामान चुरा निकल लेते थे. स्टोर के कर्मचारी इनपर नजर बनाये हुए थे, और इन्हें चोरी करते रंगे हाथ पकड़ बेइज्जत कर दिया घटना हरियाणा के करनाल ले एक स्टोर की है. pic.twitter.com/81YUNsXTG0 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) February 10, 2026

One user shared it on X with the caption, “These brothers were caught red-handed stealing ghee and honey. This was their daily routine—they’d pose as customers, enter the store, and seize the opportunity to sneak out with the goods. The store employees had their eyes on them and caught them in the act of stealing, giving them a proper public shaming. The incident took place at a store in Karnal, Haryana.”

Also Read: Bijnor head constable’s obscene video with female officer goes viral, SP suspends both, investigation underway

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.