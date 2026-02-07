Home

Auto driver puts jewellery for sale on display inside rickshaw; internet erupts with hilarious comments; watch viral video

The viral video shows an auto rickshaw with a jewellery exhibition. The creative business idea has caught everyone's attention. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: Instagram @mr_petrolholic_46 (videograb)

Viral News: When people find new and creative business ideas to execute, a video has gone viral on social media for all the right reasons. It features a normal auto rickshaw with not-so-normal glimpses from inside. The video has been captured from another auto, which shows that an auto has a board embedded inside it, upon which jewellery has been installed for display. The beautiful jewellery exhibition inside the vehicle has caught everyone’s attention. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video shows an auto rickshaw with a large board embedded inside it. The board has multiple pairs of jewellery, including earrings, necklaces, and jhumkas. It also has some envelopes placed near the board for people to select and carry the jewellery pieces they like.

The location of the video is not clear yet. Many people perceived it to be a creative and clever business idea. It’s because the driver of the auto rickshaw may be earning in two ways. One, from the daily and routine fares of the passengers. Secondly, from the creative business idea, which may fetch him additional earnings.

The passengers who will sit inside the auto rickshaw are most likely to buy a pair or two of the jewellery put on display. The creative business idea is being widely appreciated by everyone. Internet users have shared their hilarious reactions.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhânü ßh (@mr_petrolholic_46)

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user questioned, “What if it gets stolen?”, and another wrote, “Side business.”

Some people in the comment section stated, “Back business”, “What an idea”, “Technologiya”, and “Impressive.”

One wrote, “Hustle meets creativity,” and another said, “Seems like he’s supporting wife’s businesses.”

