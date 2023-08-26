Home

‘Indian Road Rage’: Watch Autorickshaw Intentionally Hits Biker After Heated Argument

The actions of the autorickshaw driver could have caused significant harm to the biker, and at worst, his life could have been in danger.

In a blatant case of road rage, an autorickshaw driver intentionally crashed his vehicle into a bike after engaging in a heated argument with its rider in the middle of the road. The entire incident was recorded by another commuter on their mobile phone. Now, the video clip depicting both a hit-and-run and a road rage incident has been circulating on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by an account with the handle @gharkekalesh, accompanied by the caption, “A Grand Theft Auto kind of dispute in Mumbai.”What’s In The Video?

In the video, a biker can be seen engaging in an argument with an autorickshaw driver in the middle of a busy road. The biker then puts on his helmet, starts his bike, and accelerates away. The autorickshaw driver also ignites his vehicle and proceeds on the same road, directly behind the biker. Subsequently, he accelerates his vehicle, intentionally collides with the bike, and flees the scene. As a result, the biker loses balance and falls onto the road.

Watch The Video Here

Grand Theft Auto kinda kalesh in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/bAcrg4OXd8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 25, 2023

The actions of the autorickshaw driver could have caused significant harm to the biker, and at worst, his life could have been in danger. However, the driver didn’t even consider the potential consequences of his actions.

Since being shared, the video clip has amassed over 1.66k views and received more than 1,900 likes. The clip has also prompted users to share their thoughts in the comment section. A majority of the users expressed their disappointment with the autorickshaw driver’s behaviour, highlighting that the biker could have suffered severe injuries.

Even Mumbai Police commented and asked the x user to share the exact location where the incident took place. “Please provide the exact location for further action,” the police commented.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Auto is the King of the Road In India.. no panga …,” an X user said.

“NOT A JOKE.. this is crime!!,” the second user commented/

“This was in central suburbs of Mumbai and after public outrage the criminal auto driver was arrested,’ commented the third user.

“But, in this case the biker will have the final laugh,” another said.

“That’s Road Rash btc,” said another.

