Following the outbreak of COVID-19, we all have been bombarded with a lot of dos and don’t on how to keep ourselves safe from the deadly virus. At the same time, many technical terms regarding Coronavirus, have now become a part of our daily conversations. Also Read - What is 'Airgasm'? Know About The New Word in COVID-19 Vocabulary That Is Going Viral

Well, in order to remember the rules, healthcare experts have devised a new acronym, of Men and Women, which has now become a meme. According to healthcare experts, one should avoid touching MEN — Mouth, Eyes and Nose, to contain the spread of incurable COVID-19, and follow WOMEN.

Recently, a picture of these COVID-19 rules was shared online and has been generating buzz ever since. The phrase reads, “Avoid Men, Follow Women Instead” and each letter of the words Men and Women stand for an instruction.

Well here is what it means:

Avoid touching M.E.N. to stop the spread of COVID-19

*M- Mouth

*E- Eye

*N- Nose

Follow W.O.M.E.N. to prevent COVID-19.

*W- Wash your hands with soap

*O- Obey directives

*M- Move away from crowded places

*E- Exercise regularly

*N- Never ignore warning signals.