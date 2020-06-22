Pandharpur: It was a heartening sight to witness as a 2-year-old kid received the most touching farewell from the hospital staff after he successfully defeated coronavirus. The incident happened in a Covid-19 centre in Maharashtra’s Pandharpur, where the 2-year-old ‘little warrior’ was given a hero’s farewell. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State Records 3,874 Fresh Cases; Mumbai's Highest 136 Deaths

When he was leaving the hospital, the hospital staff showered flower petals on him, clapped for him, and surprised him with bouquets. He was also cheered on by employees as he slowly made his way out of the hospital.

Flanked by people on both the sides, the innocent child was surely taken aback but seemed quite happy on receiving chocolates. Not just the hospital staff, but the policemen also were seen standing to bid farewell to the child.

Notably, the child had returned from abroad with his parents following which all of them took a Covid-19 test. Unfortunately, only the child was found coronavirus-positive and was admitted to the Covid-19 care center for treatment. Thankfully, he is all hale and hearty now!

Watch the video here: