Saanich: Being cooped up in homes 24*7 amid the Coronavirus lockdown, with no social interaction and worries for the future has severely impacted people’s mental health across the world. It’s in these times that we desperately need words of hope and nuggets of laughter to uplift our spirits. Also Read - Must Watch | 60 Doctors Across India Dance to 'Happy', Spread Cheer With Their 'Song of Hope'

Realising the same, a 6-year-old kid from Saanich, British Columbia has started running a ‘joke counter’ in his neighbourhood for passersby to make them smile with his one-liners. The kid named Callaghan McLaughlin, who has now become a local celebrity with his adorable initiative, tells jokes for free in an effort to brighten people’s day.

“There’s a lot of stress in the world and I kind of want to get some smiles on people’s faces,” he told CBC.

Need a laugh during these stressful times? Callaghan McLaughlin, a 6-year-old boy in Cadboro Bay, has you covered with his free walk-by/drive-by joke stand. @MikeMcArthur_vi stopped by to check it out. pic.twitter.com/vfU3UMmApJ — All Points West (@AllPointsWestBC) April 24, 2020

His mother Kelsea McLaughlin said that Callaghan was really missing his friends and it is then that they thought of this idea where he could still be socially present in the community but from a safe distance.

“Callaghan has been actively telling us one-liners and knock-knock jokes for the past six months or so. We felt it was time for a fresh audience,” his mom told Yahoo Life.

He generally opens his stand in the morning and tries to give the passerby an hour of ‘free smiles’ before taking a lunch break. Enjoying all the attention, he said he’s had at least 10 people come by the stand each day and he has done several media interviews too.

The kid now hopes that other children get inspired and start a joke counter of their own. How very cute!