Ayodhya Ram Mandir: BJP Chief’s Office In Surat Shines With Laser Lights Picturising Lord Ram

Surat: Ahead of the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, a spectacular laser show was organised at Gujarat BJP President CR Patil’s office in Surat on Thursday night. The laser show projected mesmerising pictures of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Ayodhya’s ram temple. The BJP has organised several events on January 22 including the cleanliness drive at temples across India to celebrate the mega ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony.

Watch The Laser Show Here

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the grand event on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol at the grand temple on that day. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a special priest from Varanasi, will perform the rituals of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. From January 14 to January 22, the holy city will celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav. The city, considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

