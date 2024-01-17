Home

Viral

Ram Mandir On Wheels: Hyderabad Designer Builds Ram Mandir Replica Car | WATCH

Ram Mandir On Wheels: Hyderabad Designer Builds Ram Mandir Replica Car | WATCH

Sudhakar Yadav, the owner of Sudha Cars Museum, has crafted this unique masterpiece which is essentially mobile van with a near-perfect replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted atop the vehicle.

Ram Mandir Consecration: As the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, devotees have found unique and innovative ways to showcase their excitement for the temple’s inauguration and devotion for Lord Ram. One such distinctive example came to the fore from Telangana’s Hyderabad where a car designer has built a Ram Temple car which is an exact replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Trending Now

Hyderabad-based Sudhakar Yadav, the owner of Sudha Cars Museum, has crafted this unique masterpiece which is essentially mobile van with a near-perfect replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted atop the vehicle.

You may like to read

#Hyderabad man makes Sri #RamMandirCar Indian car designer Sudhakar Yadav, who owns #SudhaCars museum in #Hyderabad, the unique 'Wacky Car Museum’ displays that resemble everyday objects. This time he makes #SriRamMandir car, he will display at #Numaish .#AyodhyaRamTemple pic.twitter.com/2D9rAmYvgR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 17, 2024

Talking to reporters, Yadav said he had been planning the Ram Temple replica car project for the past two since the ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony of the hallowed grounds was conducted in 2020. He said that a team of 21 people, including 10 Muslim workers, worked on the project and special efforts were made to ensure every small details of the real temple was meticulously crafted on the replica.

Yadav plans to showcase his Ram temple replica car will be at the Exhibition Grounds from January 19 to February 15 and later take the temple on wheels to various villages in a bid to give people ‘darshan’ of Ayodhya Ram Mandir at their doorstep.

#WATCH | Telangana | In a unique blend of technology and art, Hyderabad-based Sudha Car Museum has crafted a mobile masterpiece – a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted on a car. pic.twitter.com/TMRF2BSxiM — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Man prepares 1,265Kg laddu for Ram Mandir inauguration

In related news, a Hyderabad man has made a massive 1,265Kg laddu as an offering at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The laddu, which was made by Nagabhushan Reddy, will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today.

The gigantic laddu will be transported in a refrigerated glass box.

Reddy, who runs a catering service in Hyderabad, said that around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu.

“I own a catering service called Shree Ram Catering since 2000. When the Bhoomi Pooja of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was happening, we thought to ourselves as to what offering can be given to Sri Ram. Later, we came up with the idea that from the day of the Bhoomi Pooja to the day of the temple opening, each day we’ll give 1Kg laddu,” Nagabhushan Reddy told news agency ANI.

“That’s how we have prepared this 1,265Kg laddu for the Mandir. We are taking this laddu as a Yatra from Hyderabad to Ayodhya in a refrigerated box. We are starting the journey from Hyderabad on January 17 and travelling by road. Around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu. It took us 4 hours to just assemble the laddu here,” he added.

Sweet master Dushasan who has made this laddu said: “I feel very happy. This is the first time that I have such a huge work. We have done this with very much hard work. We have made this laddu such that it won’t get damaged anyway during travel.”

Ram Mandir consecration

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.