An old video of a python climbing a tree has resurfaced on the internet and is now going viral. The long snake could be seen using a fascinating technique to climb up the tree, even with its heavy weight. The video is about five years old, taken from somewhere in South East Asia.

The snake seen in the video is a reticulated python, which is one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. It is also the longest reptile in the world that can grow in a range of 1.5 to 6.5 m (4.9 to 21.3 ft) and weight upto 75 kg. With that kind of length and weight, climbing trees or surfaces can be hard for snakes.

In the video, the massive python climbs up a tall palm tree in a mesmerising way. The snake could be seen wrapping itself to the thick tree bark, coiling around it, and then lifting its head up. It then continues with the same method and manages to climb up high on the tree.

Watch the viral video below: