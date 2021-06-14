New Delhi: A day after Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad’s video of apologising for his ‘mistake’ that led to a belief that the YouTuber Gaurav Wasan was a ‘thief’ went viral, the food blogger took to Twitter and wrote “All is well that ends well”. Wasan also posted a photo with the elderly couple who runs the roadside food stall and had in past accused him of swindling money meant for them. Also Read - Viral Video: Baba Ka Dhaba Owner Apologises, Says Never Called YouTuber Gaurav Wasan 'Chor'

"All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he)," tweeted Wasan whose video highlighting the struggle of Kanta Prasad and his wife due to their poor financial condition amid COVID induced lockdown had led to a huge donation and massive footfall at their eatery. The elderly couple also started a restaurant with the donation amount.

He tweeted the same after a video of Kanta Prasad apologising with folded hands was shared by another food blogger. Kanta Prasad can be heard saying, "Gaurav Wasan was not a thief. We never called him a thief".

All is well that ends well. Galti karne se bada, galti maaf karne wala hota he (Mere Maa Baap ne hamesha yehi seekh di he ) #BABAKADHABA pic.twitter.com/u6404OBlnn — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) June 14, 2021

Soon after Wasan’s video went viral on social media, Kanta Prasad shot to overnight fame last year. But, recently, reports of the elderly couple returning back to the same place where everything had dramatically changed surfaced. The new restaurant opened by Prasad could not pick any significant business following which it shut down around four months ago.

Reacting to this, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who played a key role in uplifting Prasad’s standard of living and improving his economic status, only to get accused by the latter of misappropriating funds, said: “Nothing in this world is above Karma.”

This year, following the second wave of Covid-19, Prasad had to again shut down his original eatery. Azad, the 32-year-old son of Kanta Prasad, said, “About 4 months ago the restaurant was closed, as less number of people were turning up. Earning was very less in proportion to the expenses. Rent, salary of staff, electricity and water bills also had to be paid.”

“More than Rs 1.5 lakh was spent to open the restaurant and after it was closed, all the goods were sold for around Rs 30-40,000. My father had never left the dhaba… a rumour was spread that Baba had left but he was, is and will be at the dhaba. Currently, only a few people are coming to the dhaba.”

According to him, the monthly expenditure to run the restaurant was around Rs 2 lakh while earnings were only Rs 15,000. Meanwhile, Wasan, reacting to all the developments, said news agency IANS, “What should I say on this issue? There is nothing in this world above Karma.”

Following a rift with Wasan, Baba later filed a case for fraud against him. In the complaint, Prasad alleged that Gaurav collected a huge amount of money from people in his name but he was given only a “portion” of it.