New Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the owner of the popular eatery 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, has filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for allegedly misappropriating funds, that was raised for him and his wife.

The complaint has been filed under sections of cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds and other relevant sections of IPC.

Notably, Wasan was the one who had shot the heartbreaking video of the eatery owner breaking down as he talked about his struggles of not being able to make ends meet. Wasan had also appealed to the public to donate money to the eatery owner, following which many had come forward to help the couple in need.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video & posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him. He alleges cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan pic.twitter.com/f1IGxwcB2e — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

However, Prasad has alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant”.

The owner of the food joint also accused the YouTuber of not providing details of the financial transactions to him.

“We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case,” Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

However, Wasan has denied the allegations and said he transferred all the money into Prasad’s account. He also published a video with his bank statement saying he had collected around Rs.2.3 lakh during the donation drive that he had paid to Prasad.

But many others have alleged that Wasan collected much more than he claimed.

After the heartbreaking video had gone viral, Baba ka Dhaba made national headlines and the food joint was flooded with more customers than it had seen in 30 years of being in business.