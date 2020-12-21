New Delhi: He became famous after media posts about his dhaba went viral. Yes, we are talking about Baba Ka Dhaba. Kanta Prasad, the humble owner of Baba Ka Dhaba, has started a new restaurant in Delhi and he is so happy about it. He thanked people for supporting him and also requested them to visit his restaurant. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Alert, Check What Routes To Avoid

The 80-year-old owner's Dhaba has been opened inaugurated at Delhi's in Malviya Nagar, the area where his roadside food stall was located.

Prior to the opening of the restaurant, he said Indian and Chinese cuisines will be served at his restaurant. "We're very happy. God has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help. I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines here," Kanta Prasad told ANI.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, the 80-year-old owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba', starts a new restaurant in Malviya Nagar. "We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian & Chinese cuisine here," he says. pic.twitter.com/Rg8YAaJ1zk — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2020

“We have opened a restaurant today which is near my small eatery. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisines and have hired two chefs for the same. I will keep running my old eatery also,” Prasad said.

What is so special about Baba Ka Dhaba?

Located Malviya Nagar, Baba Ka Dhaba is a small eatery operated by an elderly couple – Kanta Prasad and his wife Badami Devi – for the past 30 years. Kanta Prasad’s story went viral in October as hundreds flocked to his food stall to help him.

How it all happened?

The story started after Food blogger Gaurav Wasan visited Baba Ka Dhaba earlier in October and posted a clip of it on his Instagram account. In the short video, Kanta Prasad broke down in tears as he narrated his plight of the difficulties that he faced while running the eatery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 80-year-old said he has opened the restaurant at a rented accommodation. Tushant Adlakha, a social worker who also works with Prasad, said the restaurant will start functioning from Wednesday.

Nearly a month after his video went viral, Prasad had filed a complaint against the YouTuber for alleged misappropriation of funds.