New Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad who shot to fame through a viral video last year is back in the news after he blamed YouTube vlogger Gaurav Wasan for the closure of his Delhi restaurant. However, soon after he lashed at the YouTuber in a viral video, another video message was seen doing rounds on social media platforms where he could be seen apologizing to Wasan for his comment. Also Read - Full Circle? Baba ka Dhaba Couple Forced to Return to Old Stall After New Restaurant Shuts Down, Struggle to Find Customers

In a viral video shared by the official handle of Dil Se Foodie, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad was seen back at his famous roadside stall in Malviya Nagar, making parathas. Karan Dua of Dil Se Foodie was seen talking to him about his restaurant that got shut after failing to attract customers and asking about his thoughts on Gaurav Wasan. Also Read - Oxygen Shortage: Delhi's Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital Raises Alarm, AAP's Raghav Chadha Steps In

“Gaurav Wasan, woh ladka koi chor nahi tha, na usko humne kabhi chor kahan hai (Gaurav Wasan was not a thief neither did I ever call him that),” Prasad could be seen asserting in the video. He apologised for his remarks that were widely circulated about the YouTuber. Also Read - Doctor Working in COVID Ward of Delhi's Max Hospital Dies by Suicide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Dua (@dilsefoodie)



Kanta’s video posted by food blogger Gaurav Wasan went viral last year where he was seen sobbing as he narrated his plight of the difficulties that he faced while running the eatery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, things turned ugly when the octogenarian accused Wasan of not giving him the entire amount received in donations for the restaurant.

The overnight success of Baba Ka Dhaba last year catapulted similar such stories into the limelight. However, a year later, this month, Kanta Prasad and his wife Badaami Devi were forced to return to the old Dhaba after their restaurant in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar failed to be successful.

“I had shut that new eatery on February 15. The heavy expense of around Rs 1 lakh was involved in running it and we had to pay Rs 36,000 per month to workers working there and the rent of that shop was Rs 35,000 per month. Other expenses included electricity bill, water bill, etc. As compared to the investment, the returns were less so it was necessary to close it because we were incurring losses,” Prasad told ANI.