Mumbai: Indian rapper-singer Baba Sehgal is back again with his music, and this time he has come up with a desi version of Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello's chart-breaking 2019 track Señorita and netizens can't get over it. Giving the hit English track a desi twist, Sehgal has renamed the song as 'Sarita' and he has also come up with his own lyrics. And, this latest video song of the rapper, features him in three roles at a time, while two characters of Sehgal can be seen discussing creating something different, the third Sehgal can be seen popping out of a television and suggesting them the idea of making 'Sarita', a Hindi cover of Señorita.

Soon, the trio can be seen singing their new rendition song Sarita, the lyrics of which go like "Rakha Hai Teri Mom Ne Naam Sarita, Likhi Hai Maine Tere Liye Kavita, Surahi jaisa Galalala, Ring Main Lekar Aya Flat Bhi Sell Karaya…" The video of the song was shared by Sehgal on his Twitter handle with the caption, "For you it's Señorita but for me it's Sarita".

For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita 😜 pic.twitter.com/cYZTZdRDQJ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 24, 2021

Originally, the video of the song was released on YouTube in 2019, however, it managed to create abuzz online once again. Reacting to the hilarious cover of the song, netizens posted comments like, “Its been a long time since I heard such a fine song from u. Loved it.”, “Baba hi baba. Aaj din bohot safal hua lalala”, “Will never be able to listen to Senorita the same way again” and many more.