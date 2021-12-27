Viral News: Even though she died in 1996, the predictions of Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian mystic are still coming true today. For the uninitiated, Baba Vanga has now become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists who believe that she forecasted global events way before they happened. Also called the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga is said to have foretold major world events like 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit, in a series of mystical predictions, as far forward as 5079. Her forecasts have a success rate of 85%, reports have claimed.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope, 27th December To 2nd January: Know What First Week Of New Year Will Bring For You | Watch Your Astrological Predictions

As the dreadful 2021 is coming to an end, we all are hoping for some cheer and wishing for a peaceful 2022 ahead. However, seems there is no respite from troubles in the next year as well, according to Baba Vanga. With only a few days left for 2022, Baba Vanga’s predictions are now creating buzz and curiosity again.

Here are Baba Vanga’s 2022 prophecies:

More earthquakes and tsunamis: According to Vanga Baba, the world’s risk of earthquakes and tsunamis will increase in 2022. Vanga, who previously had forecasted the 2004 tsunami, has predicted that several Asian countries, along with Australia, will be struck by intense bouts of floods. The earthquake in the Indian Ocean will be followed by a major tsunami that will engulf coastal areas of countries of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, India. Deadly virus in Siberia: According to Baba Vanga, researchers will discover a new lethal virus in Siberia that was frozen up until now. Owing to catastrophic effects of global warming, the virus could quickly spin out of control. Massive locust attack in India: Baba Vanga predicted that temperatures will be as high as 50° Celsius in India. The country will also be hit by locust attacks in 2022, which will lead to the destruction of crops and agricultural plots, causing famine. Alien attack: According to Baba Vanga, aliens will send a satellite called ‘Oumuamua’ to explore life on the planet earth and they might also attack and imprison humans. She has also presaged that by 2130, civilizations will learn how to live underwater, with the help of aliens. Water scarcity: The Bulgarian mystic has claimed that great cities of the world will get affected by the shortage of drinking water in 2022. The pollution of the rivers will make it necessary to find new sources. Virtual Reality takeover: In 2022, people will spend more time online on their phones, gadgets, etc. The screen time will increase and it will be dangerous as people will start confusing fantasy with reality.

It’s been said that Vanga, born in 1911, mysteriously lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm and that’s when her visions and ability to see the future began. Vanga had also predicted the rise of ISIS and said that America’s 44th president would be African-American. When she died in 1996, she left behind predictions that run until 5079, the year she believed the world would end.