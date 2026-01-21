Home

Viral

Baba Vangas another shocking prediction: Did Bulgarian mystic predict surge in gold price? Check this viral prophecy

Baba Vanga’s another shocking prediction: Did Bulgarian mystic predict surge in gold price? Check this viral prophecy

Baba Vanga is often referred to as "the Nostradamus of the Balkans". Read her viral prediction.

Several predictions of the Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga have gone viral on social media platforms. Multiple examples of events that occurred seem to have matched some of Baba Vanga’s predictions, such as World War II, the September 11 attacks, and the tsunami. Recent predictions made by a Bulgarian mystic concerning the price of gold have sparked a lot of interest, as gold and silver have been increasing in value over time. The predictions of Baba Vanga regarding gold prices are becoming very famous among people, spawning many discussions and debates across several media platforms.

Baba Vanga is often referred to as “the Nostradamus of the Balkans”. She is famous for her ability to predict the future accurately. She was born on October 31, 1911. However, she passed away on August 11, 1996. The prediction of Baba Vanga regarding gold prices has now gone viral on social media, which is causing great speculation among people regarding whether or not Baba Vanga’s prediction will come true.

Baba Vanga lost her sight when she was only twelve years old. As the years went by, she predicted a lot of things, some of which have happened in recent times. Many people have now become anxious as the price of gold keeps surging. Given Baba Vanga’s predictions of correlations, most people are speculating whether or not we will see another increase in the price of gold based on the history provided.

The current price for ten grams of gold in India has reached Rs 1,47,000 and has been rapidly increasing over the past few months. Moreover, because Baba Vanga predicted the rise of the price of gold, it has raised more concerns about how high the prices are expected to go as a result of her prediction.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Baba Vanga’s shocking prediction: This everyday habit could put the entire world at risk. Has this prophecy come true?

The recent dramatic increase in the price of gold confirms Baba Vanga’s prediction. Increased global uncertainty due to geopolitical conflicts, economic problems, and fluctuations in the stock market has pushed many investors toward gold and silver as safer types of investments.

There has also been an increase in the amount of gold that central banks worldwide have acquired in the past 10 years. The amount of outstanding global debt is around $338 trillion, and this amount is much larger than the total world GDP.

The increase in the amount of global debt has made people fear that a significant bubble is building in the marketplace, which, when it bursts, will lead to another financial crisis. Investors see gold as a low-risk safe-haven asset.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.