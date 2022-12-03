Alien Attack, Solar Tsunami, Lab Babies And More: Know Baba Vanga’s Scary Predictions For 2023

Baba Vanga has also made predictions for later years, saying an astronaut would land on Venus in 2028. She has also marked 5079 as the year that would mark the end of the world.

Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, known as Nostradamus Woman has predicted many things related to our future. She is believed to have predicted the future by 5079, when, in her opinion, there will be a final end of the world. For the year 2023, she had predicted some dark and destroyed future for the next 12 months. The horrific predictions include a change in the Earth’s orbit, which may be caused by a nuclear meltdown in the world. This could cause several changes on Earth that could have devastating effects, including a solar storm, which would cause high radiation levels. She also includes some strange scientific inventions, one of which is the emergence of lab children. including the arrival of extraterrestrials on the planet in the year 2023 and said that they would be hostile, leading to the death of millions.

Baba Vanga even talked about experiments on biological weapons being carried out by a superpower, something which would cause destruction. This can be overlooked due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Baba Vanga 2023 Predictions

A solar storm or a solar tsunami is believed to occur in 2023 as a result of which the Earth’s magnetic shield will be fatally destroyed, predicted Baba Vanga. Millions of earthly inhabitants would die in an alien attack on the earth. Baba Vanga’s 2023 predictions also say that Earth’s orbit will “change”. The Earth remains in precarious balance in the cosmos,, wherein even a slight shift may cause a massive change in the climate. The situation then will be really alarming. By 2023, humans will be produced in laboratories. Prospective parents can pick the colour and characteristics of their choice for their yet-to-be-produced, unborn child. The process of birth will be under human control and the problem of surrogacy would end along with its discovery. Natural births will be banned and laboratory babies will be the citizens of tomorrow as per Vanga. An explosion in a power plant may lead to the formation of toxic clouds which will fog the entire continent of Asia. Other countries too get affected by serious diseases due to this change.

