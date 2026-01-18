Baba Vanga’s shocking prediction: This everyday habit could put the entire world at risk. Has this prophecy come true?

Home

Baba Vangas shocking prediction: This everyday habit could put the entire world at risk. Has this prophecy come true?

Baba Vanga accurately predicted that this would happen as people slowly become reliant on these small electronic gadgets.

Baba Vanga, the famous mystic commonly dubbed the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” has been recognized for ages for her several predictions. These predictions have often left people thinking about how spooky and accurate they can be. Many say she could see into the future, even though she was blind. There are many examples of events that occurred which seem to have matched some of Baba Vanga’s predictions, such as World War II, the September 11 attacks, and the Indian Ocean Tsunami in 2004. Although she passed away many years ago, many of her words continue to create debate, interest, and speculation. Many people also feel that she predicted the rise of modern technology.

What did Baba Vanga predict about human habits in the modern age?

According to Baba Vanga’s predictions, an extremely compact but very powerful device (that we now call smartphones) was going to shape how human beings act towards one another, and also how they relate to themselves mentally and emotionally. During her day, the prediction seemed implausible, yet now we can say without a doubt that she was consistently correct.

Baba also made an important prediction about the age of technology; unfortunately, not many people know about this. So let’s see what Baba Vanga said concerning the future of technology and how those predictions appear to be coming true today.

According to various media reports, Baba Vanga foretold that people would depend on small devices to assist with daily living; that eventually, small devices would change how humans interact with one another. As we reflect on our present day, what she said has never been truer. For example, individuals, from children to elders, are using all forms of digital devices, including computers, tablets, phones, and televisions. Digital devices are now the primary way people work, find entertainment, connect with others, and interact with each other socially. As a result, screen time is growing rapidly and is raising concerns over the effects of screen time on individuals’ behavior and well-being.

What habit did Baba Vanga believe could put humanity at risk?

Baba Vanga accurately predicted that this would happen as people slowly become reliant on these small electronic gadgets; they therefore will have a decreased proximity to their real-life relationships, while negatively impacting the mental health of every person in the world.

On one hand, mobile devices like smartphones have certainly improved the quality of our everyday lives, but like every other piece of technology, there is also a significant downside to the extensive use of these devices – the addiction of many users to these devices is a very serious issue that will soon reach pandemic levels among kids and young adults.

As per the “Effects (Physical, Behavioural and Psycho-Social) of using Mobile Phones and other devices with internet accessibility by children” study conducted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), 23.80 percent of children use smart phones while they are in bed, before going to sleep which increase with age; this has adverse impact on children. Use of smart phones at inappropriate times can have detrimental impact on health and well-being of children, as released by press release of Ministry of Women and Child Development in December 2021. “One such impact is reduction in level of concentration among children. As per the study, 37.15% of children, always or frequently, experience reduced levels of concentration due to smart phone use,” reads the press release published by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2021.

Excessive amounts of screen time have also been associated with psychological problems such as anxiety and depression and with Attention Deficit Disorder. Children today are not as likely to be involved in physical activities or spend time outside with their peers as previous generations.

Smartphones allow people to connect with each other despite geographical barriers, but at the same time, smartphones are also creating a physical and emotional distance between family members who are living in close proximity. Even when a person is physically present with their family, they can be physically isolated from their family and still have feelings of loneliness. The amount of time people spend on social media reduces the emotional connection between people and negatively affects the strength of their real-world relationships and the family bond.

