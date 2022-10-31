Baba Vanga’s Predictions For 2023: World-famous mystic and herbalist Baba Vanga has made many predictions for the coming decades and centuries. One of these prophecies is related to the end of the world. Many predictions of Baba Vanga have proved to be true and in such a situation, there is bound to be an atmosphere of fear about the predictions of the end of this world or massive destruction. Baba Vanga has made many predictions for the year 2023 as well. Out of these, 5 predictions are such that if they come true then the world would turn upside down.Also Read - Blind Psychic Baba Vanga's 2 Out 6 Predictions For 2022 Have Already Come True. What Are The Others?

BABA VANGA’S PREDICTIONS FOR 2023

1. According to the predictions of Baba Vanga, a big country will attack people with biological weapons. If we look at the current situation, then the Russia-Ukraine war has become a real threat to the whole world and Russian President Vladimir Putin has several times threatened to use nuclear weapons.

2. According to Baba Vanga, a solar storm or a solar tsunami would occur in the year 2023 which will severely damage the magnetic shield of the planet.

3. According to Baba Vanga, the whole world would be covered in darkness in the year 2023. Aliens can attack earth and millions of people would die in it.

4. There may be an explosion in a nuclear power plant, due to which toxic clouds will cover the continent of Asia resulting in many countries getting affected by serious diseases.

5. By 2023, humans will be born in laboratories. From here the character of the people and the color of the skin will be decided. It means the process of birth will be completely controlled.

2 PREDICTIONS HAVE COME TRUE IN 2022

Baba Vanga had predicted problems related to water in some countries and the worsening of the situation due to floods in some countries in 2022. There has been a drought in many areas in Portugal and Italy. At the same time, Australia and Asian countries faced severe floods in 2022.

WHO IS BABA VANGA

Baba Vanga was born in Bulgaria in 1911. Her real name was Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. She lost her eyesight in childhood. Before her death in 1996, she had made many predictions that are now proving to be true. It was believed that she possessed paranormal abilities.

(This write-up is based on the predictions made by Baba Vanga and in no way endorses any of the predictions either in part or in whole. India.com does not take any responsibility for any claims made here. It is only for informational purposes.)