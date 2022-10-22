India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Just a few hours from now fans from India and Pakistan and from across the world will go ballistic as the arch-rivals from the subcontinent take on each other at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23. But that would happen only if the weather doesn’t play spoilsport and it does not rain. There are deep concerns among the organisers, players, and fans alike over the weather conditions.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Unknowingly Picks Up Deadly Snake, Netizens Say She’s Lucky To Be Alive. Watch

Addressing the same issue, a journalist asked Pakistan captain Babar Azam "Are all players singing 'Rain Rain Go Away?'" ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Melbourne. To which the Pakistan skipper replied, "Nahi sir. Bacchon ko koi lori nahi suna rahe (No sir. We are not singing lullaby to a baby!)" adding that weather isn't in players' hands.

Watch Babar Azam video

Babar Azam was attending the pre-match press conference. According to the weather forecast, there are 70% chances of rain in Melbourne on Sunday.

Earlier, in the opening game of the tournament, New Zealand beat defending champions Australia by a mammoth margin of 89 runs.