A hilarious video is going viral on social media where an Indian baby was seen fearlessly fighting with a monkey. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'jagadeeshmadinenimadineni' recently. The post has gone viral with as many as 1.5 lakh likes.

In the video, which is filmed near what looks like outside a house in a village, a baby girl is seen sitting on a charpai (handwoven bed) with a mobile phone in her hand. Shortly after, a monkey comes and sits near the baby on the bed. Curious about what the baby is playing with, the monkey snatches the phone out of her hands and analyses it.

Unbothered by the big monkey sitting near her, the baby takes the phone back from the monkey. However, the monkey snatches it again from her and holds it close to its chest. Hundreds of Instagram users flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below: