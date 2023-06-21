Home

Baby Bird, Russell’s Viper Rescued In Delicate Operation By Wildlife SOS

The baby bird was found to have an eye infection and is currently under medical observation.

The highly venomous snake was spotted near the lawn area inside the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant in Gokulpuri.

Animal Rescue: On Monday, a baby red-wattled lapwing was found wandering inside the premises of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s residence in New Delhi. One of the employees at the residence’s reception noticed the distressed bird in the garden and immediately alerted Wildlife SOS on its 24×7 helpline number.

Upon receiving the information, a two-member team from the NGO rushed to the spot. A close inspection by the rescuers revealed that the bird was suffering from an infection in its right eye. The team exercised extreme precaution in transferring the bird to a transit facility.

The bird is currently in the NGO’s care and will be released back into the wilderness once deemed fit.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “We are grateful to the employee working at the Hon’ble Union Finance Minister’s residence for alerting Wildlife SOS to this emergency. This shows a high level of compassion on their part and sets an example for others to follow. During the summer season, the plight of birds is a serious concern as we receive numerous calls related to bird rescues. But our awareness work over the years has helped people come forward and save more wild animals.”

In a separate incident, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit received a call late in the evening the very same day regarding Russell’s viper. The highly venomous snake was spotted near the lawn area inside the Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant in Gokulpuri. The NGO’s rescuer exercised extreme precaution given the venomous nature of the snake, and safely extricated the nearly 3-foot-long reptile from a burrow.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS commented, “Getting a call for Russell’s viper rescue is extremely rare. However, our team of professionals are experts in rescuing venomous snakes after years of experience and countless rescue operations. Due to irrational fear and misconception, snakes already are misunderstood animals. We are happy that the callers were sensitive to the presence of the snake and alerted our helpline.”

Wildlife SOS 24×7 helpline number: +91 9871963535

Wildlife SOS 24×7 helpline number: +91 9871963535