Baby born with moustache? Viral video leaves internet stunned, sparks hilarious reactions online

After the video took the internet by storm, users flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes about the baby. One popular quip suggested that he had skipped kindergarten altogether and landed straight in the middle of a midlife crisis.

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New Delhi: A video showing a newborn baby with a thick moustache above its upper lip has gone viral on social media. The unusual sight has left people astonished and sparked a flurry of jokes online. The video, reportedly from Ecuador, has drawn widespread attention. But can a baby really be born with a moustache?

Can a Newborn Really Have a Moustache?

According to medical science, babies growing inside the womb develop extremely fine, soft hair on their bodies, known as lanugo. This hair usually sheds naturally before birth or within a short time after the baby is born. Some babies are born with traces of this fine hair on their backs, shoulders, ears and faces. However, experts say that lanugo hair is extremely fine and colourless. It cannot form a thick, well-defined moustache like that of an adult.

Medical records have also not confirmed any rare occurrence similar to the one shown in the viral video.

A newborn baby born with a moustache. Hey @Grok, is this real, and how is it possible? https://t.co/KuRpg4pZsT — Tejash (@lord_geopolitic) October 24, 2026

A baby has been born with a mustache , what in world is happening https://t.co/gVAEghwB7e — Shaima (@Sharma_265) October 24, 2026

Hilarious Photo Edits Take Over Social Media

Interestingly, people have taken things a step further, editing the baby’s picture and sharing it in a variety of amusing scenarios. One user dressed the baby in a military uniform and dubbed him the ‘Supreme Leader’. Another gave him a business blazer and a cigar. Others portrayed him as the famous gaming character ‘Mario’ or an ancient warrior.

Funny Comments Flood Social Media

After the video went viral, internet users began posting hilarious memes and jokes about the baby. Some social media users joked that he seemed to have skipped kindergarten and gone straight into a midlife crisis.

Another user wrote that the baby looked like he had retired at birth, was already a father of three, and was burdened with two home loans. Yet another user joked that the little one had been in the world for just two hours and was already fed up with his 9-to-5 job.