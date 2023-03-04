Home

Viral

Baby Chimp Saves Tiger Sister, Human Mom From ‘Drowning’, Wins Hearts | Watch Viral Video

Our lovely chimp felt that his human mom and tigress sister are in trouble and need help to.

Viral Video: The forests are under a veritable threat due to the irresponsibility and callous attitude of humans. Forests are the natural habitat of so many kinds of wildlife and vegetation but our greed is eating up nature’s cover that rightfully belongs to the biota. Poaching is also one big factor that is threatening the very existence of animals and birds. As a result, many animal babies are separated from their parents. But there are nice people out there who are constantly striving to provide shelter, love, and all possible care to these creatures.

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows one such shelter where a woman caretaker is inside a pool of water along with a baby tigress and a baby chimpanzee. The caption suggests that the baby chimpanzee rescued the baby tigress and the woman caretaker from drowning. To explain a few things here, tigers are natural-born swimmers and the pond is a shallow one, maybe about just 3-4 feet and there is no chance that the woman would have drowned.

But our lovely chimp felt that his human mom and tigress sister are in trouble and need help to get out of the water and hence helped both the girls to get to safety.

The video is shared on Twitter by ViralPosts @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “wow!”

The caretaker could have easily made it out of the pool along with the baby tigress and baby chimp but she purposely let him do that to make him feel proud and instil confidence. This is just how we do with children in our families to make them feel good and important. She is such a big-hearted magnanimous proud mom to chimp and tigress!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.