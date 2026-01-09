baby deer's clash with fully grown rhinoceros; netizens root for both, saying, 'they're just playing' | WATCH adorable viral video

Home

Baby deers clash with fully grown rhinoceros; netizens root for both, saying, theyre just playing | WATCH adorable viral video

The video features the two animals, a deer and a rhinoceros, with the deer making fearless advancements toward the big animal for a clash. Scroll down to watch it.

Deer playing with rhinoceros (Image for representational purposes)

Viral video: When many people believe rhinoceroses are ferocious and aggressive wild animals in nature, a video from Wroclaw Zoo is proving it otherwise. The video shows two animals, a deer and a rhinoceros, in which the deer almost takes on the giant animal. The viral video has struck a chord online, and people can’t stop showing sympathy for the poor wild animal. You can watch the viral video here.

Clash between deer and rhinoceros

The viral video of the clash between the 13-kilogram deer and the giant 1.7-tonne rhinoceros has left the internet shocked. The video was shared by the AFP News Agency. The video features the two animals, a deer and a rhinoceros, with the deer making fearless advancements toward the big animal for a clash.

Viral video of a deer’s clash with a rhinoceros

Tiny 13kg deer takes on 1.7-tonne rhino at Wroclaw Zoo A case of David vs Goliath at Wroclaw Zoo, as a tiny 13kg deer takes on a nearly two-tonne rhinoceros and appears to come out of the clash on top. pic.twitter.com/aKFpwP8VJd — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 9, 2026

The video was shared with the caption, “Tiny 13kg deer takes on 1.7-tonne rhino at Wroclaw Zoo. A case of David vs Goliath at Wroclaw Zoo, as a tiny 13kg deer takes on a nearly two-tonne rhinoceros and appears to come out of the clash on top.”

How are netizens reacting?

The social media users have found a hilarious way of reacting to the viral video. One user wrote, “The moral of the story: The strong do not need to kill the weaker to prove themselves. They can be gentle. Not common in humans”, and another commented, “They’re playing.”

