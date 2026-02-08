Home

Viral

Baby elephant Banis second birthday celebrated with pomp and yummy treat

Baby elephant Bani’s second birthday celebrated with pomp and yummy treat

The Wildlife SOS team prepared a special enrichment meal for Bani.

The Wildlife SOS team prepared a special enrichment meal for Bani. (Images: Wildlife SOS)

New Delhi: Two years ago, a devastating railway accident in Uttarakhand left a 9-month-old female elephant calf critically injured, orphaned and fighting for her life. Thrown off the tracks by a speeding train and paralysed in her hind legs. Thanks to the prompt and coordinated actions of the Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Forest Departments, the infant, now known as Bani, was transported to the Elephant Hospital Campus in Mathura, a decision that proved lifesaving. Bani just completed two years of care with Wildlife SOS and stands as a powerful symbol of a global effort towards treatment, resilience and recovery.

Special treat for Bani

To mark the two-year milestone, the Wildlife SOS team prepared a special enrichment meal for Bani. This included her regular porridge along with a rice-based cake and a fruit feast of watermelon, papaya, guava, banana, pumpkin, beetroot and dates, displaying a gentle celebration of how far she has come since her rescue.

Bani was once completely paralysed

When Bani was brought in, she was suffering from trauma induced spastic paraparesis, unable to stand on her own and dragging her hind legs. Over the past two years, Wildlife SOS’ veterinary team, with collaborations from an international team of experts, has implemented an intensive rehabilitation plan combining acupuncture, laser therapy, ayurvedic massages, specialised supplements, hydrotherapy and structured enrichments.

She has come a long way

Now she no longer needs assistance to stand, an extraordinary milestone for a calf who once lay completely paralysed. Though she still drags her hind legs, her gait continues to improve, supported by custom protective boots that prevent footpad thinning.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nurturing environment

Her enclosure has a nurturing environment with a pool, natural trees for scratching, and enrichment features like a roller-drum feeder and cage feeder to keep her mentally and physically stimulated. In winter, her enclosure is insulated with thick coverings, she wears a fleece-lined tarpaulin jacket, and stays warm under sodium lights that maintain comfortable nighttime temperatures.

Dr. Ilayaraja S, from Wildlife SOS, said, “We have designed comprehensive therapeutic and enrichment plans to keep Bani’s muscles active and aid her healing. Introducing acupuncture, performed for the first time on an elephant in India under a global collaboration with vets and experts, has been pivotal in her progress.”

Kartick Satyanarayan said, “Bani’s story is a painful reminder of how devastating train collisions can be for elephants. She survived only because help reached her in time, but her mother didn’t. These tragedies are preventable. Until we adopt effective detection systems and protect elephant migratory routes, calves like Bani will continue to pay the price. Her recovery is a miracle, but it should never have been needed in the first place.”

Geeta Seshamani, from Wildlife SOS, expressed, “When Bani came to us after losing her mother and suffering such grave injuries, her future was uncertain. Yet now, two years later, she is walking, playing, and thriving. Her recovery is a beautiful reminder of what dedicated care and compassion can achieve.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.