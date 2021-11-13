Shivamogga: In a tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, who died recently, an elephant calf at Sakrebailu elephant camp in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district has been named after the Kannada actor. Puneeth Rajkumar had visited the elephant camp before his death, said IM Nagaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Shivamogga wildlife division.Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Stranded on Island in Raging Gaula River Rescued | Watch

"Puneeth Rajkumar had visited the elephant camp in early October for the shooting of the forest department's documentary. The crew and the actor stayed at the Sakrebailu camp for two days," the officer said.

#WATCH | Karnataka: The Forest Department has named a two-year-old elephant calf at Sakrebailu elephant camp near Shivamogga after actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away recently. pic.twitter.com/RtHdJ1hRVU — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021



“After the death of Rajkumar on October 29, the Sakrebailu camp staff was upset. The calf which is 2 years and 2 months old was officially named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay him tribute,” Nagaraj added.

Describing the actor’s visit to Sakrebailu elephant camp, Nagaraj said that Puneeth played with the calf of an elephant Netravati during his visit and promised them to revisit the conservation site.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29, 2021. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.