Baby elephants just can’t help but be overloaded with cuteness: Watch Viral Video

Baby elephants just cant help but be overloaded with cuteness: Watch Viral Video

Sharing a video of cute elephant babies, doing what they are best at: fun, frolic, and playing.

New Delhi: There is something very innocent and yet powerful about the young ones of any species that just touches your heart with heavenly tenderness that cannot be described in words, but only experienced by the senses. Today, we are sharing a video of cute elephant babies, doing what they are best at: fun, frolic, and playing. This is a montage of different elephant calves, put together in a video on YouTube. This video is going viral, and for the right reasons.

It is posted on YouTube by @CoachmanDavon with a description reading: Cuteness overload #fyp #youtubeshorts

Watch The Video Here

The commentator summed it up aptly: Baby elephants behave just like young human toddlers. These beautiful creations fill our hearts and lives with happiness, contentment, and ecstasy.

Sharing some of the comments that this video has received.

@NightZombie31: Ive loved elephants my whole life. They awesome.

@indusarma9418: A baby elephant video makes my day without fail. I love these videos. Cutie pies!

@JillianGee-jl3ld: My hearts melts, I love these wonderful animals.

@bigal7561: I want to see baby elephants in heaven

@coconow1: Thank you to these people who help care for them.

@barbgriffin3924: SO CUTE ❤

@dragonfan-45036: So cute! May they live long and prosper!

@judithpriestess7781: Obsessed. They’re gorgeous and perfect

@spicyirwin5835: We humans need to create communities to protect our children also.

@Somee989: Sweet beautiful souls. Love elephants, keep them safe. They make this world a better place.

@Yuliya-tm6xc2jh4s: Cute baby elephant ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

@lizebotha8783: It’s always so rewarding to see baby elephants in the Kruger national park!

@StaceyRose1988: Omg I can’t take the absolute adorableness!!! ❤

@brucebourgoin6834: This is so cute

@suzannestanley: I am crazy in love with these precious little souls. Omg. Couldn’t be more adorable. ❤❤❤

@skunkman9815: Baby elephants are like big chubby puppies

@joanthomastheorbmagnet9855: I’ve adored elephants since I was a toddler myself..mom too.. Divinely majestic purity ❤❤❤❤ announced even ❣️

