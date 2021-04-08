Pictures and videos of a mutant goat which has a human-like face being worshiped like a god after being born is going viral on social media. Images and clips of the eerie-looking human faced baby goat has surfaced from Seltipada village on the banks of river Tapi in Songadh taluka in Gujarat. The baby goat has four legs and ears like a goat, the rest part of its body looked like a human. Also Read - Beauty Pageant Turns Ugly, Mrs Sri Lanka Injured After Her Crown Snatched By 2019 Winner | Watch Video

The baby goat was born at the house of one Ajaybhai Vasava who is a farmer. The human-faced goat’s forehead, eyes, mouth and some parts of the beard looked like human. The goat kid did not even have a tail and it survived merely for only ten minutes. Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Girl's Reaction on Seeing Train For The First Time Is Just Cuteness Overload | Watch

In the viral video, the newborn goat kid can be seen being worshipped by locals before they buried it, believing it to be the birth of ancestors. As per reports, in India, it is common for mutant animals to attract attention as many consider them to be a sign of god. Also Read - This NGO Is Helping Save Stray Animals By Putting Fluorescent Collars on Them | See Photos

Watch Video: