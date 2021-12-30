Guwahati: In a bizarre incident, a goat in Assam’s Cachar district gave birth to a human-like baby, leaving its owners and locals shocked. According to East Mojo, the baby goat was born with human-like eyes, nose, and mouth, however its ears were like those of a goat. It was born with two limbs and no tail.Also Read - Viral Video: Govt Employee in Kanpur Runs After Goat As It Eats His Papers. WATCH

The incident was reported from Gangapur village in the Dholai Vidhan Sabha constituency in Assam. As soon as the villagers heard the news of the human-like creature, many rushed to Shankar Das’ home to see it for themselves. Many also snapped a photo of the deformed goat and shared it on social media. Unfortunately, the baby goat died soon after and was buried underground by the owner.

Meanwhile, the mother goat also gave birth to another baby which was normal and healthy, Sentinel Assam reported.

Many such similar instances have been reported from several parts of India where cows, buffaloes and goats produced deformed children with human-like faces and appearances. Without understanding the science behind it, superstitious people often consider them as divine intervention and worship it.

“Humanoid kid of goats is a case of congenital deformity. This type of congenital disability in goats, cattle etc is known as ‘Fetal Anasartha’ (or Anasarca). Under such a situation, the developing embryo in the mother’s womb accumulates fluid in different parts and organs of the body including the face,” Dr Parthankar Choudhury told EastMojo.