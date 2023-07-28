Home

Baby Monkey Beaten To Death With Sticks In UP’s Budaun, Horrifying Video Emerges | Watch

The heart-rending clip shows one of the two men repeatedly kicking the baby monkey as it writhes in pain. The man then repeatedly hits the helpless animal with a wooden stick till it becomes numb.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: A horrifying video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district showing a baby monkey being tortured and viciously beaten to death by two men and later dumped into a nearby swamp. The disturbing clip, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the two men beating the poor animal with sticks that is heard crying out in agony while the merciless assault continues.

The heart-rending clip shows one of the two men repeatedly kicking the baby monkey as it writhes in pain. The man then repeatedly hits the helpless animal with a wooden stick till it becomes numb. The vicious man then dumps the monkey’s almost lifeless body into a nearby swamp of filth where the animal finally succumbed to the assault.

Watch the video here (Warning: Graphic content. Viewer discretion advised)

Of the two men involved in the crime, one continuously harassed the animal without any guilty while the other stood by his side without any questions or efforts to stop him.

Act of revenge?

The video has evoked outrage from netizens who demanded strict punishment for those involved in such heinous acts of violence against animals. However, some users have pointed out that the area has been plagued by rowdy monkeys which even led to the death of a 45-year-old man who fell from the terrace of his house after he was reportedly chased and attacked by the animals in May this year.

More recently, a woman in the area died on Tuesday after she was reportedly attacked by monkeys while she was doing some chores on the roof of her house.

Such incidents, they claimed, might have led to locals becoming enraged with the beasts and vented their anger in such horrific manner.

Police registers FIR

Meanwhile, police said they have taken cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR in this connection at the Faizganj Baheta police station.

“A video purporting to show the accused beating the infant monkey with a stick before throwing the animal inside a swamp has become widely circulated on social media. We have lodged an FIR against one Rizwan of Dawri village under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused is absconding and our teams are trying to nab him,” Faizganj Baheta SHO Siddhant Sharma told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

