Baby Monkey Clings On To Cat Thinking It Is Its Mom | Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Relationships are amazing, both in the terms of sustainability and uniqueness. They are between blood relations or outside it and among humans, animals and humans, or between animals of different species. We have seen many outstanding and rather unbelievably wonderful relationships in the animal world like a dog and a cat being best friends, or a cat adopting puppies.
One viral video shows the same kind of bonding where a baby monkey is clinging to a cat’s belly as if it is the mother. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Cat and a little monkey.. 😊”.
The video has been viewed more than 6 lakh times within a few hours of being posted.
Cat and a little monkey.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/qBCw9aPCtY
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 31, 2023
It would be unfit to call it a relationship between a simian and a feline. This is much more; this is maternity, the most powerful and pious bond in the whole universe.
