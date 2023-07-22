Home

Viral

Baby Monkey Presented In Pakistan Court Over Smuggling Case Escapes, Creates Chaos: Watch Video

Baby Monkey Presented In Pakistan Court Over Smuggling Case Escapes, Creates Chaos: Watch Video

The drama began when the baby monkeys were brought to court on Friday and one of them managed to escape and climb a tree.

Court staff reportedly tried to lure it down from nearby trees.

Baby Monkey In Pakistan Court: A baby monkey caused chaos in a Pakistan court after escaping from a troop presented as evidence in a case of wildlife smuggling, officials said. As per reports, two men were intercepted outside Karachi while trying to smuggle 14 baby monkeys in crates usually used to transport mangoes. Court staff reportedly tried to lure it down from nearby trees.

Trending Now

The video of the incident is going viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

NEW – A baby monkey caused chaos in a Pakistan court after escaping from a troop presented as evidence in a case of wildlife smuggling, officials said. READ: https://t.co/giPcS8XEjN pic.twitter.com/O8Cvm69kTp — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 22, 2023

You may like to read

Smuggling Of Animals

As reported above, two men were stopped outside Karachi on Thursday while they were trying to smuggle 14 baby monkeys in crates that are usually used to transport mangos.

The drama began when the baby monkeys were brought to court on Friday and one of them managed to escape and climb a tree, thereby causing pandemonium as the officials present tried to tempt it down from there.

“The monkeys were kept in the boxes in a bad condition. They could hardly breathe,” said Javed Mahar, chief of the Sindh Wildlife Department.

What Does The Law Say

The trade or keeping of wild animals is illegal in Pakistan, but laws are routinely ignored and there is a lively market for exotic pets. Monkeys are frequently kept by street entertainers to attract customers, and in some cases have been trained by criminals to enter houses to steal.

Monkeys To Be Handed Over To Karachi Zoo

The smugglers were each fined 100,000 rupees (around $350) on Friday and the court ordered the monkeys to be handed over to Karachi Zoo, a step immediately criticised by wildlife officials.

“The monkeys should have been returned to their natural habitat from where they were captured,” Mahar said.

Pakistan’s zoos are notorious for their poor facilities and activists accuse them of disregarding animal welfare.

In 2020, a court ordered the only zoo in the country’s capital to close because of its decrepit state.

(With AFP inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES