Baby on her back, Ladakh woman fuels vehicles at petrol pump; viewers praise pump owner | Viral

A video from Ladakh has shown a petrol pump worker fuelling vehicles while carrying her baby on her back. The clip drew praise for her resolve and prompted calls for practical support for such workers.

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The video shows the woman standing next to vehicles, refuelling them with her baby secured against her back. Image Credit: priyankasmiles/Instagram

A petrol pump worker in Ladakh has drawn attention online for fuelling vehicles while carrying her baby on her back in a makeshift carrier. The video was shared by Instagram user Priyanka, who often posts clips from her road trips, and shows the woman carrying out her duties with her child beside her throughout the workday.

What did the video show?

The video shows the woman standing next to vehicles, refuelling them with her baby secured against her back. She is seen talking warmly with customers as she attends to them, appearing comfortable juggling her work and her child’s care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yanka Pardesi (@priyankasmiles)

Meanwhile, the baby seemed busy taking in the surroundings, looking around curiously as vehicles pulled up and his mother continued working. The little one quietly watched the activity around the petrol pump, seemingly content to stay close to her.

The video was shared with the caption “People with a pure heart”.

Later, Priyanka also connected with the mother through a video call and told her about the love, messages, and contributions people had sent after watching the clip.

She wrote, “I called her to tell her about the love, messages and support you all wanted to give her. And honestly, this is the most beautiful part of social media – when a story doesn’t just get views, it touches hearts.”

In the caption, Priyanka wrote that what began as a simple moment in Ladakh had turned into something she had never expected. She added that what touched her the most was the number of people who wanted to help the woman.

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Priyanka revealed that the mother had no idea her story had reached around 90 lakh people online. During their video call, Priyanka asked her about her child’s name and age.

She also told the mother that a certain amount had been collected on her behalf and asked her to keep the money for her child.

Priyanka also thanked everyone who had helped the woman or expressed a willingness to help her.

Internet reactions

The video drew appreciation online, with some viewers lauding the woman’s resolve to continue working while caring for her baby. One user also commended the petrol pump owner for permitting her to work alongside her child.

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Another user wrote, “Why I see rani Laxmi bai into her.” A third user wrote, “She is a mom… she is a true warrior.. may god bless her.”

Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Why you didn’t give some tip.” Another user wrote, “Whether You hate me or love the feminism I support is this.” Another user wrote, “At least tip her if you are taking video of both. Very hardworking women.”