Patna: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man recently chewed on a snake after the latter bit him. In a bid to take revenge, the man from Bihar’s Nalanda district, managed to capture the snake and chewed it. The man was identified as 65-year-old Rama Mahto, a resident of Madhodeh village under Chandi police station. The incident took place on Sunday and he died on Monday morning. An FIR of snakebite death has been registered in Chandi police station.Also Read - Stuff of Nightmares! Panic Ensues After Snake Found Onboard IndiGo Flight at Kolkata Airport | Watch

In a statement to the police, the family members of the deceased, said that Rama Mahto who was under the influence of liquor, was sitting in front of his house when a baby snake (Karait) bit him on his leg. Following this, Mahto somehow grabbed the snake and chewed it to teach a lesson. Also Read - Video of Man Driving With Girlfriend Tied To Car's Roof in Bizarre 'Trust Test' Goes Viral | WATCH

“While chewing the baby snake, Mahato was bitten more than 10 times on his face. After that, he pulled out the snake and put it on a nearby tree. We asked him to go to the hospital for treatment but he refused and went to sleep. Mahto claimed that it was a baby snake and it would not be poisonous. He was found dead on Monday morning,” said Bhushan Prasad, president of Madhodeh Panchayat Samiti. Also Read - Man Gets Stuck Between ATM Machine and Wall During Robbery Attempt, Pic Goes Viral

Recently, another drunk man was arrested by Aurangabad police for murdering a goat in Kurwa village. Ghoh police arrested him on Monday. In the complaint, the goat owner Shakuntala Devi alleged that a person named Mahendra Das twisted the neck of her goat. The goat was roaming inside the premises of Shakuntala Devi’s house when Mahendra Das, in a drunken state, came and twisted the neck of the goat.

(With IANS inputs)