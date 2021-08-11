New Delhi: The 10-year-old Chhattisgarh boy who rose to fame overnight after a video of him singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar” went viral doesn’t seem to leave making headlines anytime soon. Recently, several videos of the boy, Sahdev Dirdo have gone viral on the internet. Among them is a one where it is being that Dirdo was gifted a car worth Rs. 23 lakhs as a gift from MG Hector a.k.a Morris Garages Motor. A video of Dirdo being felicitated as he stands near an MG ZS EV facelift car model went viral and it was easily assumed that the car was being gifted to him.Also Read - Bachpan Ka Pyaar Out: Sahdev Dirdo's Viral Song 'Jane Meri Jaaneman' Strikes Right Chord With Badshah-Aastha Gill

In the video, one can see internet sensation Sahdev Dirdo standing with one of his family members while he is being felicitated by a manager of the MG Hector branch. Dirdo can be seen standing beside an MG Hector electric vehicle while people can be seen clicking pictures of him. As the video proceeds, we can also an MG Hector showroom salesgirl standing beside him with a large key of a car and it didn’t take long enough for people to assume that the car was presented to him.

However, as per media reports, Dirdo was not gifted a car, but he was gifted with a cheque of Rs. 21,000. Speaking to Zee News, a spokesperson of MG Company also said in his statement that his company did not gift any car to Sahdev, but awarded him Rs 21,000.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rapper Badshah also unveiled his latest song, a version of “Bachpan ka Pyaar”, featuring Dirdo. Directed by B2gether Pros, the music video features Sahdev along with Badshah, singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.



Issuing a statement, Badhshah said, “‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ is going to be a humongous celebration of the power of social media in current times. Aastha, Rico, and I are extremely excited to present the biggest hero amongst us, Sahdev. “It’s endearing to watch and present Sahdev in this music video. And I hope the song receives the same love as the teaser.”

Dirdo hails from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh and overnight became a star on social media after a video of him singing “Bachpan ka Pyaar” went viral. Reportedly, the original song was shot in 2019 in his classroom and was recorded by his teacher.