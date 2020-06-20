The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry launched a two-day program to introduce the country’s “safe tourism” concept to ambassadors to Turkey in the Mediterranean province of Antalya during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

More than 40 ambassadors and numerous foreign journalists would experience the measures implemented at the tourism facilities in the region against coronavirus, the ministry said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkish officials would present the Safe Tourism Certification Program, which defines an extensive series of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of tourists both in accommodation and transportation.

The facilities in the region made arrangements to ensure the social distancing rule and hygiene at a maximum level in line with the new rules stated in the certification program.

During their stay in Antalya, ambassadors and journalists would have the chance to monitor every step of the precautions in planes, airports, hotels, beaches, pools, and other tourist attractions.

Antalya is among Turkey’s most popular tourism leisure destinations for both local and foreign travellers, offering sea, sun and sand, as well as many cultural tourism activities.

On June 1, Turkey eased its restrictions against COVID-19, allowing restaurants, cafes, parks, beaches, sports facilities including swimming pools, and museums to resume their operations.