Kanpur: In heartbreaking news for those who crave for 'pani puri' in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the district administration has banned the lip-smacking street food with a view to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Kanpur’s district administration imposed a ban on street food carts, specifically the sale of pani puri or golgappas.

The decision was taken after the district magistrate Dr Brahmadeo Ram Tiwari said there were inputs that corona safety norms were being flouted at street food carts after the relaxation in curbs under ‘Unlock 1.0’, as per an IANS report.

“Besides, there was a lack of social distancing at these stalls and we have banned the sale of pani puri so that there is no further spike in corona cases,” he said.

Many health officials also noted that most pani puri vendors were not seen wearing masks. and several of them were also not using gloves while serving customers.

Talking about the ban, a health official said, “People should refrain from consuming pani puri. If they want to have it, they can purchase the raw material and prepare the stuffing and water at home. This would be a safer option.”

The ban has however saddened street food vendors in the city, whose businesses had suffered during the lockdown and they will have to incur losses again. As of now, no information has been provided about lifting the ban on street food carts.

Kanpur is one of the 11 corona-hit districts in Uttar Pradesh where the increasing number of positive cases has been a cause for worry.

(With IANS inputs)