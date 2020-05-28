Notorious for their intolerance, the Bajrang Dal have once again attacked the idea of one India and its secularism by pinning down the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for serving iftari and sehri to the 500 fasting Muslims during Ramadan 2020, who were quarantined at Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra. After the group has been accused down South for vandalising a church-like movie set that was made for the upcoming film Minnal Murali, the Bajrang Dal in the northern state has demanded the resignation of Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Shrine Board, within 72 hours. Also Read - Nepal Delays Discussion in Parliament to Amend Constitution For Updating Map

President of the Bajrang Dal, Naveen Soodan asserted, "By organising iftari, Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Shrine Board has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Within 72 hours we want him to apologise or resign from the post." In an interview with Times Now, Soodan did not shy away from giving a 'communal' tinge to the harmonious gesture of Shrine Board. He told the news agency, "This is Hindu money and should be used for the welfare of Hindu community only." When rebutted, the news agency reported that Soodan chose to cut short his conversation and ran away.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Ramesh Kumar had shared about the humane gesture, saying, "In the month of Ramazan, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been working overnight to provide sehri and iftari to our Muslim brethren in the morning and the evening. We are running a quarantine centre at Aashirwad Bhawan, which has a capacity of 500 beds. Since it's the holy month of Ramzan and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has been bringing back its residents from different parts of the country, we converted Aashirwad Bhawan in Katra into a quarantine centre in the month of March. Those brought to Aashirwad Bhawan are mostly labourers, who are fasting during the month of Ramazan. So, we decided to provide them sehri and iftari everyday."

On a related note, Rashtriya Bajrang Dal is a part of the Antharashtra Hindu Parishad. Recently, the leader of the right-wing organisation has been arrested down South for vandalising the church-like movie set of upcoming Malayalam film, Minnal Murali, in Kalady of Ernakulam district.